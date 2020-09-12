Halsey’s Incredible Curves Are Artfully Captured In Stunning Beachfront Share

Popstar and social media maven Halsey is no stranger to posting stunning beachfront snapshots to her popular Instagram feed. With her update on Friday, September 11, however, the “Bad at Love” singer showed off her sinuous physique in a distinctly artful manner with a photo that found her posing in a multi-colored beach dress with a breathtaking view of the coastal sky visible behind her.

Although the 25-year-old — who achieved No. 1 status with the 2017 album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — was captured from a wide angle in the shot, her incredible curves still managed to stand apart against the deep blue seaside sky that largely dominated the photo’s frame. In any case, a significant portion of her nearly 21 million followers were clearly impressed by the display, as they heaped praise on the sneakily sexy share in the comment thread.

“They really took their time when they were [making] you,” wrote one smitten fan.

“An actual goddess,” appraised a second admirer.

“Wow,” raved a third fan of Halsey’s form. “Pretty as always.”

“Ma’am would you please quit with the gorgeous photos,” joked another follower.

The photographer who framed the shot did so in such a way as to feature Halsey’s slender, yet shapely frame in equal measure alongside the stunning skyscape and picturesque seaside setting. As a result, the blue-hued gradient of the cloudy yonder, dark trees and vegetation, white sands and crystalline waters combined with Halsey’s alluring physique to create one of the more visually stimulating pics to hit her feed recently.

In the photo, Halsey looked to be strolling down the shoreline in a swirl-print, multi-tie sleeveless dress from the Kim Shui Studio that was airy in nature while still conforming to her seductive nooks and crannies. The garment managed to accentuate and spotlight her perky assets despite her seeming lack of proximity to the camera. Meanwhile, its yellow and purple tones also added an attention-grabbing splash of color to the seaside setting.

At the lower edge of the picture frame, Halsey’s delicate feet were captured in exquisite detail as they merged with the wet sands below her where the rustling tide stopped and flowed back into the ocean.

Halsey’s latest Instagram share proved to be a popular one with her fans and followers, racking up a cool 419,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. Additionally, the comment thread was bombarded to the tune of 2,000-plus replies.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Halsey flaunted her bombshell body just one day earlier in a post that found her wearing a tiny, leaopard-print bikini