TikTok Star Addison Rae Cast In ‘She’s All That’ Gender Swap Remake, ‘He’s All That’

On Friday, it was announced that TikTok star Addison Rae was cast in a forthcoming remake of She’s All That, a popular teen comedy from 1999, Variety reported.

The movie, based on the George Bernard Shaw play “Pygmalion” (and 1964 movie My Fair Lady), featured a recently dumped popular jock, played by Freddie Prinze Jr., who picked out a school art nerd, played by Rachel Leigh Cook, and tried to transform her to become the prom queen.

The upcoming project, which will be penned by the original film’s writer, R. Lee Fleming, is a gender-swapped version of the original, with Addison cast in the popular role as a hot influencer who tries to take a male outcast and turn him into the prom king.

In addition to the screenwriter, the upcoming version will reunite the 1999 flick’s producers, Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay, for the production, while Miramax, the studio who released the original movie, is set to produce the new remake.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” Miramax CEO Bill Block noted to Variety.

Thrilled about the news, Addison shared a screenshot of the Variety article to her Instagram feed, noting how her “dreams [were] coming true” and that she was “so grateful” for all the opportunities that have come her way.

Addison’s numerous admirers and fans were quick to shower the 19-year-old with their love within hours of the posting, giving her 1.4 million likes and over 10, 700 comments. The influencer’s 27.4 million followers flooded the comments section with queen, heart, and fire emoji, expressing their adamant support for not only Addison’s success, but the idea of a remake of the beloved 1999 film.

“LITERALLY SO EXCITED AND PROUD,” exclaimed a follower, excited for Addison’s opportunity.

“Proud of you!!” another user raved, showing their recognition of Addison’s achievement.

“IM SOOOOO PROUD OF YOU AND CANT WAIT,” gushed Addison’s mother, Sheri Nicole, giving her daughter numerous heart emoji.

“[Y]ay!!! congrats xx,” Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown commented, showing Addison some support in her upcoming acting journey.

The TikTok super star also shared in a recent interview her plans to expand her empire, noting acting as something she became interested in recently, The Inquisitr previously reported. Addison explained how she had taken “lots of classes” and “read tons of scripts” and had hoped that something “big” would come along on her journey to even more stardom.