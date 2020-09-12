Tyra Banks Rides A Mirrorball In Fun ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Promo And Gets Love From Supporters

Tyra dazzled in a gold gown.

Tyra Banks channeled her inner Miley Cyrus for a new Dancing with the Stars promo, and she received an outpouring of support from her Instagram followers.

On Friday, Tyra, 46, gave fans a small taste of the glam looks that she’ll be serving up on Season 29 of the show as its new host. The America’s Next Top Model creator was pictured rocking a gold lamé gown with a belted waist and long cuffed sleeves. The shiny metallic dress had a floor-length skirt, which she had hiked up on the left side. This revealed one of the model’s shapely legs and her chic shoes. On her feet, she wore a pair of gold sling-back sandals with high heels.

Tyra accessorized her flashy ensemble with a pair of shoulder duster earrings. The jewelry consisted of long silver chains adorned with large black and white beads. Her hair was a strawberry blond shade, and she wore it styled in soft waves.

She had a look of excitement on her face as she appeared to take a ride on a giant mirrorball. It was a much bigger version of the reflective spheres that top the trophies handed out to DWTS champs.

The image of the fashion icon perched on top of the “disco ball” with her arms up in the air also reminded many of her followers of Miley’s recent performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the “Midnight Sky” singer rode the mirrored version of her famous wrecking ball. In the caption of her post, Tyra said that she was going to pull a similar stunt for the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars before immediately revealing that she was just kidding.

Some DWTS fans have complained about Tyra joining the show as its new host. However, her Instagram post reminding viewers to tune in on Monday night received a mostly positive response from her 6.7 million followers. Many of them let her know that they can’t wait to watch her, and they assured her that she’ll do a great job.

“I am only watching to see Tyra,” read one response to her post.

“VERY NICE Tyra, with your positivity and great sense of humor, it will be FUN to watch,” another fan remarked.

“Disco-ing to be a FIERCE season!!!!” a third admirer added.

“We are all rooting for you. Make us proud,” said a fourth commenter.

Tyra is replacing former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and this controversial cast shake-up has received mixed reviews from Dancing with the Stars viewers. On social media, some fans have vowed to stop watching the show now that Tom and Erin are gone.

Tyra has acknowledged the backlash, and she has shared her hope she can make the skeptics who do tune in realize that they were wrong about her.