Halle Berry Gives Instagram Followers Unique View Of Her Glammed Up Look, Shares Some Huge News

Halle Berry is giving fans a unique point of view for her glammed up look, and also sharing some huge news about her latest project.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to show a picture of herself sporting a stylish look and pointing straight at the camera. The snap gave a very up-close view of her arm and the large ring she wore on her middle finger. While the unique perspective of the shot covered up much of Berry’s body, in the caption she tagged a stylist and makeup artist.

In the caption, she also shared some huge news about the destination for her new project, the movie Bruised. The project has been more than two years in the making, but has reached the finish line and just had a big development.

Variety had reported earlier on Friday that the movie, a drama about an MMA fighter trying to make a comeback in the sport while aiming for redemption as a mother, is finalizing a reported $20 million deal with Netflix for the worldwide distribution rights.

As the report noted, Berry had been screening the movie as a work-in-progress at the Toronto Film Festival. The actress-turned-director’s glammed up look appeared to be in support of the film, which has gotten some acclaim at the festival.

The celebration that Berry shared with Instagram followers on Friday came after some big sacrifices. The Variety report noted that she suffered two broken ribs during production and almost had to take a step back from her move behind the camera as director of the flick.

“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,” Berry said, via Variety. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director’s mind, was just — keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: ‘I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did.”

The picture was a big hit with Berry’s fans, attracting close to 50,000 likes and plenty of comments congratulating her on the accomplishment.

“Go get ’em!!! Can’t wait to watch!” one person wrote.

“I’m so proud of you Momma Berry,” another added.

Berry has shared plenty of updates showing the intense training she went through to prepare for the role, and keeping her fans up to date with milestones in its production.