‘One Piece’ Episode 941 Preview Hints At Zoro And Sanji Teaming Up Against Orochi

The latest episode of One Piece confirmed the death of the most loved citizen of Ebisu Town and the former Daimyo of Hakumai, Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie. After doing everything he could to save the plan of the Nine Red Scabbards and insulting Shogun Kurozumi Orochi countless times, Tonoyasu has finally met his end from the hands of their enemies. However, instead of scaring the people who are planning to stage a rebellion against the current regime, Yasuie’s death inspired the citizens of the Land of Wano to go up against Shogun Orochi.

After Tonoyasu was killed, a bigger commotion is set to erupt at the Flower Capital. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 941, which is titled “Toko’s Tears! Orochi’s Pitiless Bullets,” is set to feature two of the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates, Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji, teaming up in taking down the cruel ruler of the Land of Wano.

“The Straw Hats shake with rage against the merciless Orochi. But now, Orochi points his gun at a new target. In this desperate situation, everyone’s favorite duo finally strikes out. Flying sparks and a flash of light. With smoke and flames, they blow up a storm over the Flower Capital.”

When the lifeless body of his father fell down from the execution platform, Toko will immediately head towards his location. After seeing her, Shogun Orochi will immediately recognize Toko and set her as his next target. As everyone knows, Toko played a major role in the death of the most beautiful courtesan in the country, Komurasaki. If she didn’t laugh uncontrollably during the banquet, Komurasaki wouldn’t stand up against him and get killed by Kyoshiro.

After learning that she’s the daughter of Tonoyasu, Shogun Orochi will have more reason to kill her. However, Zoro and Sanji will not let him kill another innocent. Upon realizing his motive, Zoro and Sanji are expected to make a move to protect Toko and avenge Yasuie.

Unfortunately, it remains a big question mark if Zoro and Sanji will succeed in taking down Shogun Orochi. The cruel leader didn’t come to the Flower Capital alone as he was accompanied by several guards and surrounded by ninjas and samurai. Also, one of his strongest allies, Kyoshiro, is set to appear at the Flower Capital to save his life from great danger.

Aside from the commotion at the Flower Capital, One Piece Episode 941 is also expected to reveal how the people of Ebisu Town consumed the defective SMILE devil fruits. When Tonoyasu died, Zoro found out that the main reason why the people of Ebisu Town were all laughing and smiling was because of the bad side effect of the SMILE devil fruit.