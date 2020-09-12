Joe Biden Makes Good On Promise Made Eight Years Ago To Deliver Beer To Shanksville Firefighters

Eight years ago, Joe Biden made a promise to firefighters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that he would deliver them some beer the next time he saw them.

On Friday, Biden made good on that promise.

As The Associated Press reported, the Democratic candidate paid a visit to the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 627, speaking with first responders in the small Pennsylvania community where Flight 93 crashed on 9/11 after passengers fought back against hijackers. The report noted that Biden had previously visited members of the department back in 2012, when he was serving as vice president. At the time Biden said he would bring some beer to the first responders there when he returned.

When one of the members of the department told Biden on Friday that he was told the former vice president would be bringing beer, Biden retreated to a vehicle and returned with six-packs of Bud Light and Iron City Beer, a popular brand brewed in nearby Pittsburgh. Biden told the members that he keeps his promises.

Biden made a visit to Shankesville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 627. A man said he heard Biden was bringing beer, something he’d promised at one point. Biden went back to his SUV & retrieved six packs of Bud Light & Iron City Beer. "I keep my promises!” Biden said. (h/t @ccadelago) pic.twitter.com/ETSdDDgDM2 — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 11, 2020

As The Associated Press noted, Biden had also paid a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial, set up in the rural field where the plane had crashed, killing all 40 people onboard. Donald Trump also traveled to the small Pennsylvania town on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

While the appearances for both candidates made the news, the campaigns for Biden and Trump had both agreed to step back on September 11. Though Trump has been slammed for holding White House press conferences that critics say look more like campaign events, his remarks on Friday were free from politics.

As Yahoo News reported, Trump spoke during his time in Shanksville, addressing the crowd after a ceremony where the names of the victims were read and a bell rung twice after each name.

Trump spoke of the bravery of those who fought back against the terrorists.

“Nineteen years ago, on this day, at this hour, on this field, 40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives in defense of our nation,” Trump said. “The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back.”

The report noted that before his visit to Shanksville, Biden had made a stop in New York City where he attended a ceremony at the World Trade Center memorial site. Both he and Vice President Mike Pence were in attendance, sharing an elbow bump while both wearing masks.