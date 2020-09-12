Megan Thee Stallion Rocks A Crop Top & Panties While Playing Call of Duty

Megan Thee Stallion took to her widely-followed Instagram account on Friday, September 11, to share a photo that stunned her 15 million followers on the social media platform. In the image, the “WAP” rapper posed in a black crop top and matching underwear. In the caption of the post, Meg revealed that she was learning how to play the video game Call of Duty.

In the sultry photo, Meg lounged on a cream-colored chair, sunlight streaming into the window behind her. She placed one hand on the furniture, bending her other arm at the elbow, her hand clutching a controller. She looked directly at the camera, her lips formed in a straight line. She wore a pair of headphones with a microphone that curved around her chin.

The “Savage” rapper wore a tight-fitted tank top that stretched across her chest and showcased her buxom bust. The shirt ended just above her silver belly button ring, which drew attention to her toned midriff. She paired the garment with a matching set of panties that dipped low on her waist but rode up on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Meg wore her dark tresses parted in the middle. They tumbled down her body in pin-straight strands, ending at the waistband of her lingerie.

In the comments section of the post, Meg’s millions of followers were eager to laud her latest look and shower the hip-hop artist with compliments and praise. Many offered to show her how to play Call of Duty.

“Damn you sexy,” gushed one person.

“I’ll teach you bae,” commented a second social media user, punctuating their comment with a smiley face with a strange expression on its face.

“Megan Thee Gamer,” posted a third fan, following up their message with a cat face emoji.

“You are a goddess,” replied a fourth follower, including a “100” emoji and a red heart for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Meg’s upload racked up more than 1.1 million likes and received over 15,000 comments.

As Megan Thee Stallion fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper frequently posts quality content on her Instagram account, including many photos of her in her trademark sexy attire.

One of her most recent shares featured Meg posing in a neon green bikini and rocking teal hair, complete with an aqua blue purse to match. In addition to the swimwear, Meg covered up with a sheer white top knotted at the cleavage, as well as a matching sarong.