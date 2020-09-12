Kim Kardashian Lounges In Skintight Bodysuit & Jeans, Shows Off Stunning, Curvaceous Figure

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram feed on Friday to update her 188.7 million followers with a sleek, sexy, and stylish look. Even while fully clothed, the reality star still stunned, as the chic look aptly showed off her famous curves.

In the shot, Kim sweetly served in an off-white, skintight bodysuit, which aptly hugged her ample chest and small waist. The sleeveless suit’s collar was high cut, but not quite a turtleneck, sufficiently flaunting her toned shoulders.

The SKIMS shapewear CEO also wore light blue, boot-cut jeans, which were slightly high-waisted, giving off a ’90s-style vibe with the fitted bodysuit. The jeans’ boot-cut style adequately exhibited the star of the shot, her violet-colored, pointed-toe, high-heeled boots, which were highlighted at an angle for the camera.

Kim’s long, dark hair also echoed the ’90s vibe, with parts on both sides pulled back into half-up pigtails and two, thin pieces draped elegantly in front of her face. Behind and around the mother-of-four were purple and green plants, whose thin, wispy stems complemented her outfit and its colors.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur captioned the post with a simple crystal ball emoji, reflecting the purple tones and pastel aesthetic emanating from the image

In the span of six hours, the upload racked up over 1 million likes and 6,100 comments, showcasing immense popularity with her millions of fans and followers.

Numerous devotees also shared their admiration of the post’s aesthetics and style, commenting with purple heart and crystal ball emoji of their own, echoing the amethyst-hued sentiments of the image.

“Those boots,” admired a follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to their sentiment to compliment the TV star’s fashion sense.

“Gorgeoussss,” another fan gushed, commenting on Kim’s beauty in the upload.

“Omg Her and North look just alike [in] this pic,” raved a fan, signaling their love for the mother and daughter’s looks.

“So pretty, Kim!!” makeup artist, Ash K. Holm, wrote, complimenting her pal’s post with two red heart emoji.

Although Kim’s family’s popular, long-running reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, announced it would be saying goodbye this week, Kim took no time off from staying connected with her fans and running her empire.

The 39-year-old modeled a few shapewear styles from her SKIMS collection yesterday, sharing shots of herself in a skimpy white bodysuit and brown crop top and leggings, giving fans updates on re-stocks and details on how to order their own merchandise from the line.