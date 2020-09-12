‘One Piece’ Chapter 990 Spoilers: Hawkins Reveals X Drake’s Chances Of Survival In Wano

As revealed in the ongoing One Piece Wano Arc, “Red Flag” X Drake joined the Beast Pirates with the goal of accomplishing his mission as an official of the Marine Secret Special Unit SWORD. However, though they are currently busy dealing with the Nine Red Scabbards and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and his subordinates still found a way to unmask the traitor inside their crew. After his real identity was finally revealed, Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins used his tarot cards to predict X Drake’s chances of survival in the Land of Wano.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, X Drake tried to persuade Hawkins to betray Emperor Kaido. As chaos erupted in Onigashima, he told the magician that it’s now his best chance to free himself from the hands of the Yonko that crushed his dream of becoming one of the most powerful pirates in the world. After hearing those words, Hawkins started to become more suspicious of him.

Before they received a direct order from Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire to go after the infiltrators, the magician shared what he read from his tarot cards. He claimed that a man only has a one percent probability of being alive tomorrow morning. Hawkins didn’t mention any name, but the next things that happened in One Piece Chapter 990 confirmed that he was referring to X Drake.

On their way of the location of the Calamities, Who’s Who asked X Drake to team up with him in killing Queen. Who’s Who looked serious at first, but it seems like he was just trying to trick the traitor. After that, a badly wounded X Drake was shown being interrogated by Queen, Hawkins, and the remaining members of the Tobi Roppo. They found out that he was the one who helped Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law escape from the Rasetsu Prison at the Flower Capital.

Queen then revealed that the person that he’s planning to assassinate was him. After failing to get information from X Drake, Queen prepared to torture him. However, while thinking of his next plan, X Drake transformed into an Allosaurus and freed himself. He ended up meeting Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and helped him take down one of the Numbers.

At that time, X Drake recalled what his friend, Coby, told him about Luffy. Without a second thought, he asked Luffy to allow him to fight alongside them in their battle against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.