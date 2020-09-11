Qimmah Russo Poses In A Pink Bodysuit On Instagram

Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads to the social media platform. On Friday, September 11, the fitness model wowed fans with multiple shots of herself sporting a pink cotton bodysuit that showcased her fit figure and ample curves.

Qimmah’s skintight one-piece featured thin straps that curved around her shoulders. The neckline dipped low on her chest, showing off a hint of her cleavage. As the bodysuit slid down her body, her toned midriff was on display. The bottom of the ensemble only served to flaunt her derriere.

She wore her tresses in a platinum blond hue and parted them deeply to the side. Her pin-straight strands cascaded down her shoulders and back.

Qimmah struck several poses in the four-photo set. In the first image, she stood from the side, flexing her muscles and showing off her impressive biceps. She looked off to the side, the corners of her mouth turned upwards into a slight smile.

The second snap featured her posing squarely in front of the camera, her eyes fixed on the lens. Her lips were parted, her pearly white teeth shining. She lifted both arms over her head.

Qimmah grinned broadly in the third picture, giving the photo a sexy vibe by pulling up her shorts.

The fourth and final shot was a playful one, with Qimmah seemingly in the middle of a dance move.

In the comments section of the Instagram upload, Qimmah’s dedicated followers couldn’t wait to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Smile is electric,” shared one person, punctuating their comment with two red hearts.

“Great shape, as always!” declared a second social media user, following up their message with a heart-eye emoji and a smiley face with sunglasses.

“Damn ur fine,” wrote a third follower.

“@qimmahrusso swoll,” complimented a fourth fan, including a fire emoji and a bicep for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up more than 20,000 likes and hit over 300 comments.

