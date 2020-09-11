Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Sizzles In A Tiny Tube Top & Skintight Pants For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her sculpted physique while posing outdoors for her latest Instagram upload. For the snap, she was photographed rocking a tube top and a pair of skintight jeans in an ensemble that showed off her rock-hard abs.

The Irish stunner has gained a large online following thanks to her workout clips and steamy gym selfies, but in this post she was captured wearing casual attire. She was shot standing outside as she posed for the camera. This was a full-body photo taken in front of a building as O’Mahony stood on a brick sidewalk. Another pedestrian was visible walking in the distance.

O’Mahony was turned slightly to the side, and she placed her left leg in front of her, and kept her arms by her sides. The popular YouTuber wore her long dark hair down, and parted to the right side of her head as it flowed down her back. There was a small grin across her gorgeous face as she peered up and off-camera.

The 22-year-old looked effortlessly stunning in her dinner wear. She sported a white tube top that hugged onto her chest and accentuated her assets. O’Mahony wore a pair of tight high-waist dark denim jeans that had ripped knees, along with an oversized brown and white plaid shirt that went down to her knees. The model had on a pair of all-white sneakers, and completed the look with a gold necklace, and a white and gold Gucci bag. She held the large shirt open for the pose, which offered fans a glimpse of her chiseled midsection. Her tanned skin was complemented by the earthy tones of the top.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned going on a date and included a face with swirling hearts emoji before uploading the snap on Friday. Many of her 685,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sidewalk pic, and nearly 12,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over four hours after it went live. Her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. The comment section was filled with compliments, and several fans inquired about the model’s wardrobe.

“Oversized shirts are the way forward,” one Instagram user commented.

“This whole outfit I am obsessed,” a fan replied.

“Where is the outfit from? You look stunning!” another responded.

“Wow girl!! Have fun,” a follower wrote while adding two heart-eye emoji.

