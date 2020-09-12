Francesca Farago Flaunts Cleavage In Sheer Bodysuit & Confirms That She And Tana Mongeau Are No Longer Friends

Francesca flashed a lot of skin in a transition video.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago showed off her killer curves in a daring bodysuit for a sexy transition video. She shared the clip on her TikTok account on Friday, and she also answered a question about her relationship with a popular social media influencer.

As reported by Life & Style, Francesca’s ex, Harry Jowsey, was photographed with YouTube star Tana Mongeau at Catch L.A. on Thursday night. Their outing came just days after Francesca said that she and Tana had a brief fling that she described as a “friends with benefits” situation. In a YouTube vlog, which can be viewed here, Francesca said that she and the content creator remained friends after “dabbling” with being something more. However, the swimwear designer made it clear that they are no longer on friendly terms in response to a question from one of her TikTok followers.

“R u still friends with tana i just saw her posting a vid almost kissing harry,” the query read.

“Not anymore,” read Francesca’s reply.

While Francesca’s love life was a hot topic in the comments section of her TikTok upload, many of her fans also showered her with praise in response to her sassy video. It was a piece of promotional content for the online retailer Fashion Nova.

The model was shown sitting on a stool. At the beginning of the clip, she wore a pair of skintight biker shorts. The cream-colored bottoms had a high waist that accentuated her hourglass shape. She teamed the sporty shorts with a bra that had white cups accented with black floral lace overlays. In her hands, she held a pair of charcoal suede boots with tall block heels.

Francesca threw her footwear up in the air, and the video cut to make it seem as though the boots magically appeared on her feet. Her outfit also changed. She now rocked a black sheer mesh bodysuit with long sleeves and a plunging neckline that left very little of her ample cleavage to the imagination. However, opaque panels on the bust prevented her from showing a little too much. A belt circled her slender torso right beneath her breasts. It featured a plastic side-release buckle in the center front.

A similar band without a buckle cinched Francesca in at the smallest part of her tiny waist. This created a square-shaped cutout in the middle of the garment. The high leg openings stretched all the way up to the lower strap to bare a significant amount of her hip area. In her caption, she described the bodysuit as “dangerous.”

“The most perfect human ever,” read one response to her upload.

“Everyone the goddess just entered the building,” another admirer wrote.