Jaden Smith Says He And Sofia Richie Are ‘Just Homies’ After Pair Get Cozy During Beach Visit

Jaden Smith stirred rumors after photos showed him getting very cozy with friend and model Sofia Richie during a beach visit, but the actor now insists that there’s nothing romantic going on between the pair.

Smith appeared on Friday’s episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, responding to rumors by saying that he and Richie are just good friends despite the pictures that showed them getting very touchy.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Smith said he wasn’t aware of the stir that his outing caused on the internet, and insisted that he and Richie have a strictly platonic relationship. He added that their outings to the beach have been pretty common, though this one drew even more attention with his newly single pal.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” he said.

“But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Richie was seen wearing a tiny pink bikini as she played in the sand and got quite cozy with her longtime friend. They later joined another couple for a visit to a trendy Los Angeles restaurant for dinner, sparking rumors that they may be dating. Richie has been single for a few months after splitting with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, leading to plenty of speculation about her love life.

The Daily Mail published some pictures of the outing, showing the pair smiling together and sharing an embrace. Despite the record-breaking heat, Richie looked to be having a very good time with her group of pals, the report said.

“Sofia grinned ear to ear while running through the cool water as Los Angeles experienced a heat wave,” the report noted.

As the report added, there had been rumors that Smith and Richie dated back in 2012, when they were each still in their early teens, but the relationship was never confirmed and the two would go on to other relationships in the years that followed.

A source told People magazine that Richie is focused on having a fun summer, noting that she has pals in Malibu and has been enjoying their outings. The source added that while it seems she’s acting flirty with some of her male friends, she’s not dating anyone. The source did add that Richie’s “vibe” appeared different around Smith, noting that she was especially flirty and hugging him.