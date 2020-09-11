Cindy Prado Dresses As ‘A Rich Housewife’ In New Multi-Photo Upload

Cindy Prado took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 11, to share a five-photo set with her 1.6 Instagram followers. The slideshow featured the model posing in a preppy, country club-esque ensemble that featured a sweater tied around her shoulders. In the caption of the post, Cindy likened herself to a “rich housewife” in the pictures.

The series of images were shot in Miami Beach, Florida. Cindy stood in front of a massive house with perfectly trimmed green bushes behind her. A Black Mercedes was seen in the distance.

She wore a Runaway outfit that boasted a white crop top, baby blue shorts, a matching sweater, and white visor. The top sported thin straps that circled around her bronzed shoulders. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display. The waistband of the powder blue bottoms was rolled over, dipping low on her abdomen. Drawstrings cascaded down. She also rocked gray sneakers.

Cindy’s two-toned hair tumbled down her shoulders and back, her caramel strands styled in loose, flowing waves.

She paired the ensemble with a black Christian Dior bag that hung over one shoulder. As for her jewelry, Cindy opted to accessorize with several gold bracelets on her wrists, as well as a ring on her finger.

In the first few snaps, Cindy stood with her hands comfortably tucked into her pockets. She looked directly at the camera, her eyes fixed on the lens. Her lips were set in a straight line.

Cindy switched up her position in the fourth photo, sitting down and placing one hand on her visor. Her lips were slightly parted in this image, her pearly white teeth showing through.

Cindy’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eagerly showering the model with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Stop it! Stop being so beautiful lol,” wrote one person, punctuating their message with three smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Gorgeous,” replied a second social media user, following up their comment with a blue heart.

“This outfit is such a mood!” declared a third follower, including a purple heart for emphasis. “Looking amazing.”

“Nailed the vibe!!!” exclaimed a fourth fan, adding several heart-eye emoji to their post.

At the time of this writing, Cindy’s Instagram set racked up close to 13,000 likes and received over 150 comments.

