Joanna Chimonides Looks Super Hot In A Light-Blue, Short Dress

British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides went online on Friday, September 11, and wowed her legions of fans with a hot, yet stylish photograph.

In the snapshot, Joanna rocked a tight, light-blue dress which perfectly hugged her curves. The outfit boasted thin criss-cross straps and a low-cut neckline, one which flaunted a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. The tiny outfit, which included ruched detailing, also exposed her sexy thighs.

Joanna wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a delicate ring.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot seemingly took place inside a luxurious bar. Some people could also be seen in the background. Joanna perched on a leather chair and sat next to the bar counter. She sat in a cross-legged position, held her seat for support, and stretched backward. The hottie also held a glass of beverage in her hands.

The 22-year-old model tilted her head and flashed a smile while gazing straight at the camera.

Within three hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 17,000 likes. In addition, several of Joanna’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, as well as her sexy outfit.

“Wow, you look so gorgeous and fit,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you are a whole three-course meal because you have everything that one can desire,” another user chimed in.

“Sweetie, I have searched in all languages ​​for words that suit you, your beauty, the magic of your eyes, and the beauty of your smile. I only found one thing. You are an angel. There is no woman like you, as you’re the queen of all women,” a third admirer remarked.

“I am begging you, just marry me, please!!” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so pretty,” “unreal,” and “such a dreamy look,” to express their admiration for Joanna.

Joanna regularly treats her legions of admirers to her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she uploaded a new pic on her timeline on August 29 in which she rocked a glamorous black wrap dress that showcased her slender physique. The short length of the ensemble also displayed a glimpse of her toned legs. The picture has racked up more than 23,000 likes and close to 120 comments.