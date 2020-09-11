Donny Osmond Fans Swoon As He Shares Rare Video Of His First Big Hit 49 Years Ago

The former teen idol hit it big in 1971 with 'Go Away Little Girl'

Donny Osmond gave his fans a thrill by posting a rare video of him performing his first big hit when he was just 13 years old.

The singer, now 62, posted a classic clip to his Instagram account that featured him performing his 1971 single “Go Away Little Girl.” In the video, Donny and his famous brothers shared the stage as they wore matching white bell-bottomed jumpsuits. An intro was given to Donny as he performed his solo single while an audience of teenaged girls screamed wildly in the background.

In the caption to the post, Donny noted that this week marks the 49th anniversary of his chart-topping single. The Vegas showman noted that at the time he actually bumped Beatles legend Paul McCartney’s “Uncle Albert” out of the top spot on the charts, where “Go Away Little Girl” reigned for three weeks.

Donny also teased that when he recorded the song he didn’t know much about romance and hadn’t even had his first kiss yet, but that quickly changed as he was thrust into teen idol territory with his No. 1 hit.

In the comments section to the post, Donny’s now-adult fans recalled how much they loved the tune when they were young and how they played the 45 rpm record over and over. Some said Donny was their first crush, while others confessed that they pretended he was singing the ballad to them.

“Why do I feel 12 years old again?” one fan wrote. “Be still my teenage heart this 60-year-old heart might not be able to handle it anymore.”

“I spent hours & hours listening to this song in my purple, poster filled bedroom!” another added.

“The 11-year-old in me is squealing!” a third fan chimed in.

“You received a lot of kisses on my posters from Teen Beat magazine!!” another told the Osmond brother in a comment to the video, which can be seen below.

“Go Away Little Girl” was written by famed songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King and was first recorded by Bobby Vee in 1962. It was covered by Steve Lawrence and The Happenings in the 1960s before teen Donny took it to the top in 1971.

The following year Donny hit it big again with his version of the Paul Anka tune, “Puppy Love.”

Donny often shares classic clips and vintage pics from his early days in show business, but his latest post was a real treat for fans who were “little girls” when his signature song first came out nearly 50 years ago.