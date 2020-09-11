Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Amazing Figure In A Tiny Black Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 11, to share another racy pic with her adoring followers. The American model flaunted her killer figure in a daring black bikini.

In the new update, Jilissa was seen rocking a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit. The top boasted a plunging neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The triangle-style cups were tiny and barely held her ample chest. Notably, a hint of her underboob was seen in the shot. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The skimpy bottoms that she wore had a waistband that sat a few inches below her navel. The garment hugged her waistline, accentuating her flat stomach and abs. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin and helped emphasize her curvy hips. The color of her bikini complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

The snapshot showed Jilissa lounging on a white cushioned chair in her sexy swimwear. Some plants and glass windows were seen in the background. She posed by kneeling on the sofa, tucking her legs under her body. She popped her hip to the side and placed her hands on the sides. She faced the camera with a fierce expression on her face.

In the caption, Jilissa revealed that her bikini came from Lounge Swim. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the company’s Instagram page.

The influencer wore her golden tresses down, parted in the middle, and styled in very loose waves. Her jewelry consisted of a gold necklace with a clover pendant and a bangle. She also sported a pair of sunglasses in the pic.

The babe’s latest Instagram share racked up more than 23,900 likes and over 280 comments within a day of having been posted. Many of her eager fans and several fellow models thought she looked fabulous in the picture, and many told her so in the comments section. Some other admirers mentioned that they were big fans of the model, while a couple of followers dropped a trail of emoji.

“You look AMAZING, and I am obsessed with this set. You really have a stunning physique,” one of her fans wrote.

“Beautiful as an orchid. Blooming in the garden of Eden. Your skin looks glowing and so flawless!” gushed another admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I am proud to be your 768,879th follower! You are so beautiful and so hot!” added a third follower.

“I love your shades and your outfit. You are a vibe, girl,” a fourth social media user commented.