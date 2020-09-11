Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Icy White Mini Dress & High-Heeled Boots While Overlooking Rustic Countryside

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sleek physique on Friday with a chic, mod-style look, pleasing her 101 million followers with a dazzling photo set.

In the photos, Kourtney stood out against a rustic, bucolic countryside as she sported a monochromatic look. The reality star’s first shot featured her on a wooden deck against bales of hay, with a hilly, ruddy brown-and-green landscape behind her.

She posed in an all-white outfit. She wore a sleeveless mini dress that aptly complemented her petite figure, hugging around her enticing curves and wrapping around the neck in an alluring turtleneck style. An oversized belt cinched around her waist and white knee-high boots completed the look, with pointed toes that added to the overall sophisticated vibe.

Kourtney’s signature raven-black locks were pulled back into a low, refined ponytail, accentuating the 1960’s “mod” vibe.

In the second photo of her series, Kourtney shared a closer-up shot, posing dramatically against the backdrop with her left hand draped elegantly across her chest. The mother-of-three complemented her idyllic shot with an equally whimsical caption, noting that “imagination” is a free commodity, but “the journey is sold separately.”

It’s unclear where the photos were taken, as the KUWTK star didn’t add a geotag to her upload, but she also shared an equally pastoral photo series yesterday, reflecting back on a trip to Portofino, Italy, taken last year.

The 41-year-old garnered an abundance of love for the post, with over 660,000 likes and 2,600 fan comments. Followers left an outpouring of support and reverence for the share, leaving emoji like fire, crown, and raising hands to indicate their praise.

“YOU LOOK GREAT QUEEN,” gushed an admirer, using all caps to emphasize their love of the Poosh blogger’s style.

“A vision in white!” a fan remarked, adding a red heart, heart eyes, and white heart emoji, signaling their recognition of Kourtney’s aesthetic.

“You’re so prettyyy,” exclaimed a user, expressing their admiration of Kourtney’s beauty.

“This caption,” TikTok influencer Addison Rae responded to the post, giving her newfound BFF some appreciation for the upload.

The two became friends within the past year, surprising their respective fan bases with the unlikely relationship. The two have shared numerous Instagram shots to both their feeds, with their budding friendship on display in both sweet images as well as spicy swimsuit shots.

The duo also posed together for the MTV VMA’s disco ball truck that roamed around Los Angeles after Miley Cyrus’ iconic “Midight Sky” performance.