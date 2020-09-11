Lydia Farley Rocks A Black, Formfitting Crop Top And Tiny Bikini Bottoms

On Friday, September, Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with yet another skin-baring picture.

In the snapshot, Lydia rocked a black, formfitting crop top made up of ribbed fabric. It boasted a high-neck design and a short length. The tiny garment not only hugged her curves but also flaunted a glimpse of her taut stomach.

Lydia paired the top with skimpy bikini bottoms which she tied high on her slender hips to show off her toned thighs. The ensemble also put her sexy legs on full display.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, Lydia opted for a pair of hoop earrings and a sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Little Beach House in Barcelona. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Lydia stood against the background of a building. A brick wall, a green staircase, and some glass windows could be seen in the background. She stood next to some blue boxes with her legs slightly spread apart. Lydia also held a small showerhead bucket in her hand. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she posted some black heart emoji. Within four hours, the snap amassed more than 20,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Lydia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 500 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and incredible sense of style.

“Oh my god, you are so gorgeous. I am just in love with you,” one of her fans commented.

“True happiness is getting your new lit and insanely beautiful posts’ notification,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you look so pretty, excitingly beautiful and desirable! Amazing picture, thank you for posting,” a third follower wrote.

“Truly lovely and amazing pic. You have the best body and the most gorgeous smile I have ever seen. Sending you best wishes for your modeling career,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so angelic,” and “incredible body,” to express their admiration for Lydia.

Apart from her followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Francesca Farago, Sabina Alexia, and Naomi Hedman.

On September 6, Lydia shared another set of steamy photographs in which she rocked a black bustier with lace detailing. She teamed the tiny top with a pair of light wash Daisy Dukes. The post has accrued more than 28,000 likes and 560-plus comments.