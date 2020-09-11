Emma Hernan Lounges Poolside In A Black Crocheted Bikini: ‘Not Ready For Fall Just Yet’

Emma Hernan made the most of the remaining weeks of summer this week by enjoying a relaxing day at the pool. The model treated her Instagram followers to a steamy shot of her time by the water that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

In the image, the social media star was snapped sitting at the edge of a luxurious pool that was surrounded by several lounge chairs, umbrellas, and palm trees. She propped herself up with one arm and crossed her one leg over the other, submerging them knee-deep in the refreshing water. She turned her upper body toward the camera in front of her, offering her audience a peek at her chiseled abs as she gazed at the camera with a huge smile spread across her face.

Emma looked like a total smokeshow as she soaked up the sun in an itty-bitty black bikini from Thaikila Swim that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her endless curves. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin straps that tied tightly around her neck and ribcage, accentuating her toned arms, shoulders, and slender frame. The garment also featured a set of crocheted cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, Emma sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her sculpted thighs and derriere as she worked the camera. Meanwhile, its thin stringy waistband was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips to highlight her trim waist. It sat at a curved angle over her midsection, drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs as well.

Emma tied her platinum blond locks into a sleek bun that sat high up on top of her head. She also sported a pair of round sunglasses from Oliver Peoples and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to give her barely there swimwear a hint of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of Emma’s phenomenal bikini body, with dozens flocked to the comments section to show the model some love.

“You’re so dreamy!” one person wrote.

“Wow, you are stunning. Looking incredible as always,” gushed another fan.

“You look like you’ve been crushing it at the gym lately!” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 6,300 likes within three hours of going live.