Donald Trump ‘Might Have Won The War On Terror,’ ‘Breitbart’ Columnist Says

In a Friday piece for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte opined that Donald Trump “might have won the war on terror.”

“Under Obama and Biden, [Islamic State] grew as fast as Nazi Germany into an international threat,” he wrote in his piece, which comes on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. “For years and years and years, America was impotent to do anything about it. Now [Islamic State] is gone. The videos are gone. The dread is gone.”

Nolte noted Trump’s recent announcement that he’s bringing more American troops home from Iraq without exacerbating tensions in the regions — something he said Barack Obama is guilty of doing. The columnist also claimed that Trump placated North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un and noted the new Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, which he credited to the president. Indeed, a previous Pew Research Center poll showed that Americans fear North Korea — and Islamic terrorism — less under Trump’s leadership.

“Remove hatred of Israel in the Middle East and everything improves,” the columnist wrote.

“That’s what Trump’s doing, you know. Because he made America energy independent, the lunatics over there lost all the cards they once held. Now we hold the cards. We can press for sanctions and we can press the button that snipes terrorist generals. Simple as that.”

Although Nolte suggested the purported peace is not likely to last, he highlighted that he no longer thinks about terrorism from the Middle East for the first time since the September 11 attacks.

Trump has been nominated for two Nobel Peace Prizes this week — one on Wednesday from Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde, and one on Friday from Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

But Trump’s anti-war rhetoric has not convinced everyone. Libertarian congressman Justin Amash has frequently criticized Trump’s anti-war rhetoric and claimed it runs contrary to his actions. Recently, Amash highlighted that the president’s goals for troop reduction in Afghanistan and Iraq are less than what his predecessor accomplished during his time in office.

Amash also highlighted that Trump had expanded the drone wars that became notorious under Obama’s administration — as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times — and also decreased the transparency of these actions.

To put things in perspective: From the start of his term to the end, Barack Obama reduced troop levels in Afghanistan by ~25K and Iraq by ~140K. Donald Trump has so far reduced those troop levels by zero, with hopes of reducing troop levels in Afghanistan by ~4K and Iraq by ~2K. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 9, 2020

According to USA Today, a Pentagon report claimed that Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria was a boon to Islamic State and provided them with a chance to rebuild. Notably, the Pentagon’s inspector general said the retreat ultimately helped the terrorist militant group’s ability to plan attacks around the world.