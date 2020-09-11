WWE News: Superstar Teases Gimmick Change And Feud With Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy teased a character change during a recent interview with BT Sports. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar revealed that he wants to bring back Willow.

As the report highlighted, Willow is Hardy’s alter-ego. The gimmick dates all the way back to the beginning of his career. He played the character in Omega, which is the promotion he co-founded with his brother Matt Hardy and some friends before making his way to WWE.

The superstar reprised the gimmick during his tenure in Impact Wrestling, though he’s never had the opportunity to play him in Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Hardy told BT Sports that he wants to introduce the persona to the WWE fans, and he even has a feud against another strange character in mind.

“I think now my first go-to would be Bray Wyatt — The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Because years ago I would be Jeff Hardy and I would be this guy named Willow and Willow is my go-to wrestling persona. So, man, that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done is to bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens. I have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and The Fiend.”

Willow is similar to The Fiend in the sense that they are both split personality gimmicks with a supernatural edge. If they had to feud, they’d be compatible in many ways.

Hardy has been open about his desire to face Wyatt in the past. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the current Intercontinental Champion thinks they could have an entertaining cinematic match with each other, and he has some ideas for what it could entail.

Hardy wants the dream showdown to be reminiscent of The Twilight Zone, as opposed to traditional wrestling concepts. A match of this ilk would be an ideal opportunity for the superstar to bring Willow back into the fold.

Hardy is currently embroiled in a rivalry with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, while his dream opponent has been at odds with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in recent weeks. It might be a while before their paths cross.

However, the Willow idea might not be beyond the realm of possibility. Matt got to introduce a variation of his “Broken” persona into the promotion’s product, though it wasn’t met with as much critical acclaim as it was elsewhere. However, Hardy might be offered some creative freedom so he doesn’t join AEW.