Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Sexy Red One-Piece Swimsuit

In her latest Instagram share, buxom bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her followers with two sizzling swimsuit snaps. She perched on a modern lounge chair outside that was covered in a cushion, and had her legs stretched out in front of her as she gazed seductively at the camera.

The chair was positioned near a breathtaking rooftop pool area, and there was a stunning view visible in the background. She rocked a one-piece from the brand Guess, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also mentioned in the caption that the sexy snaps were taken by photographer Gregorio Campos.

The swimsuit Kelsie wore had a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a bright red fabric with a white logo in the middle of her torso, and the swimwear had high-cut sides that accentuated her toned figure.

Kelsie placed both hands on the lounge chair behind her, and her legs looked miles long in the sizzling photo. Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she accessorized with a pair of eye-catching hoop earrings.

While she had a more serious expression on her face in the first photo, in the second, she flashed a radiant smile at the camera. She kept one hand on the cushion beneath her and extended the other towards the sky in a joyful gesture. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine, and the simple yet sexy silhouette of her swimwear highlighted her curves to perfection.

Kelsie was barefoot in the photos, her toes slightly pointed as she reclined outdoors, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 4,000 likes within two hours, and also received 100 comments from her eager audience.

“You are perfect,” one fan wrote, followed by a single flame emoji.

“That second pic might be my new fave of you,” another follower remarked.

“Kelsie you absolutely ROCK love your beautiful legs,” a third fan added, captivated by her sexy stems.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another commented, including a heart emoji in his remark.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie shared another smoking-hot snap in which she wore a red hot look. Kelsie posed atop an eye-catching piece of furniture while wearing a red lacy lingerie set and thigh-high stockings. She gave the camera a smoldering look as she arched her back slightly, accentuating her curves for the tantalizing shot.