‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Adam Dumps Chelsea

The Young and the Restless‘ Friday, September 11, episode featured a whole lot of relationship drama. Adam begged Chelsea to accept the inevitable — they’re through. Rey refused to stay at Sharon’s, and Chance tried to dump Abby. Billy tried to scheme Alyssa, but she saw through him.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talked outside Adam’s (Mark Grossman) hotel room. She thought he was in there, but it was Sharon (Sharon Case). Adam showed up, and Chelsea wanted to go inside. He convinced her that he’d meet her at home, and then he went inside and found Sharon gone, but she’d actually hidden in the bathroom.

Back at the penthouse, they talked. She was supportive of him seeing Sharon for therapy and asked if it was helping. Adam went on about how much darkness he had inside of himself and how wrong Victor (Eric Braeden) had been to hide the whole situation. Then, Adam told a horrified Chelsea that he could no longer see a future with her and Connor (Judah Mackey). He told Chelsea that he couldn’t ever be the man who proposed to her again.

At Sharon’s, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) surprised her by sticking around. She apologized for keeping him waiting and admitted she’d seen Adam twice. Rey relayed that he’d answered both Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) and Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) questions about her diagnosis, and Sharon thanked him. Rey refused to stay even though Sharon asked him to. After he left, Sharon talked to Faith on the phone, and then she started to text somebody but stopped.

CBS

Abby (Melissa Ordway) told Chance (Donny Boaz) the great news about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) raising the money to buy her out of the hotel. They got some champagne to celebrate. However, after a while, he mentioned Alyssa (María DiDomenico) hot on a story about her brother from their time in Las Vegas. Chance admitted that he could be implicated. He tried to allow Abby to leave their relationship before she found herself caught up in more drama, but then he asked her to stay. Abby chose not to go, and she let Chance know how she felt about him.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) arranged to meet Alyssa at Crimson Lights. They discussed the situation with Adam killing Alyssa’s father. She admitted that she didn’t have any proof for that story, but she noted that she had a lead on a crime Adam committed in Vegas. Billy offered his full support, and she called him out for wanting revenge since Adam caused Delia’s death. Billy let Alyssa know that he’d learned vengeance didn’t help, but he said he believed Adam is a menace and needed to be removed from society.