Miranda Lambert Rocks A Fringe Macrame Vest & Denim Jeans In Saucy Instagram Snap

Country singer Miranda Lambert looked incredible in a new ensemble inspired by her Idyllwind clothing line. She shared a photo via her Instagram page on Friday afternoon and her followers went wild over it.

The photo featured Miranda leaning against a vintage Buick convertible that had white seats and a pair of dice hanging from the mirror. The vehicle was in the driveway of a small home with a blue fence, white brick, and a yellow garage door.

The singer looked serious as she gazed directly toward the camera. Her long blond tresses parted slightly off-center and gently framed her face.

Miranda wore a T-shirt from her clothing line Idyllwind. It was the “Outlaw” corset tank top that had a graphic about outlaws, rebels, and warriors on the front of it.

Over the tank top, Miranda wore a gorgeous brown vest. It appeared to be made in a macrame style and had long fringe along the bottom hem. Both tops were sleeveless and the vest was left open to showcase the graphic on the front of the tee.

To complete the look, Miranda wore light-blue jeans and had a brown belt around her waist. The jeans appeared to fit snugly over Miranda’s curvy hips. Then they flared out toward bottom, perhaps in a bootcut style. Unfortunately, the photo was cropped in such a way that people couldn’t see her footwear in this case.

“Its not fair…you just get more beautiful & stunning. Hubby must be treating you like the precious gem you are,” one fan declared.

Nearly 14,000 likes and 200 comments came in from Miranda’s 4 million followers during the first hour after she’d shared this snap on Friday. Quite a few people raved about the Buick behind her, but plenty of fans commented on her stylish ensemble and how well it suited her.

“You are one beautiful lady with an incredible voice,” someone praised.

“Love your music and your posts! Have to say you are absolutely beautiful! Hope you don’t mind,” noted another of Miranda’s supporters.

Those who follow Miranda on social media know that she loves her fringe garments. Last spring, she posted a snapshot showing her in a dress with the beloved style of detailing. Other uploads over the past few months have shown her in jackets, tops, and skirts with similar embellishments.

“Our Queen forever, you look amazing as always!” commented an impressed supporter.

It appeared that Miranda’s followers loved this look from top to bottom, and had plenty of love for the vibe and overall setting as well. She knocks it out of the park with every Instagram post she shares, and this one was certainly no exception.