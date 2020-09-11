WWE News: AJ Styles Opens Up About Superstars Joining AEW

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles opened up about former WWE stars joining AEW during his latest Twitch Q&A session. The former Intercontinental Champion was asked about more performers potentially jumping ship, and he wasn’t critical of the idea.

According to Styles, wrestlers need to go where the industry takes them. He said that performers have every right to join other companies if they’re offered better deals for their careers, as the industry is a business at the end of the day.

“As a wrestler making a business decision, you’re looking out for your best interests, it doesn’t matter what promotion in the world. There is no good or bad thing here, it all depends on how you look at it.”

As the Wrestling Inc report highlighted, Styles is a journeyman who has competed for most of the major promotions in the world. He understands having to go where the opportunities are more than most.

Styles went on to discuss Miro’s debut on AEW Dynamite this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the man formerly known as Rusev appeared on the show and threw shade at Vince McMahon.

According to Styles, he only heard about the former superstar’s debut, but he didn’t elaborate on what he thought about it. However, his son asked “The Phenomenal One” why Miro wrestles for AEW and his real-life, Lana, is a member of the WWE roster. Styles responded by reiterating his position about wrestling being an industry.

“Because it’s a job. Why can’t two married people work in separate places? Your husband works at Pepsi, and you work at Coke? It is what it is. It’s not the first time that this has happened, and it won’t be the last.”

Miro joined Brodie Lee, FTR, Matt Cardona, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley as the latest star to jump ship to Tony Khan’s company.

The article also revealed that Styles was offered the chance to join the opposition and be a part of the first Dynamite. However, he was offered a much better deal by McMahon’s promotion and chose to say there instead.

Styles hasn’t ruled out the possibility of joining the rival promotion at some point. While he’s seemingly happy where he is at the moment, he recently revealed that he has friends across the aisle and can’t predict the future. He also stated that he will probably retire and become a coach after his current deal runs out.