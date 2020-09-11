Iulia Valentina Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A Tiny Orange Bikini

Iulia Valentina made her 1.4 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update published to her Instagram page on September 11. The social media influencer spent some time outdoors, soaking up some sun in an orange two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer figure.

In the first snap, Iulia posed with her toned backside directed to the camera. She raised her left foot and positioned her left hand on her thigh, while her other hand was placed on her toned midsection. The babe looked over her shoulder with a serious expression on her face.

In the second pic, she was snapped lounging on the sunbed. She sat with one leg tucked under her body, and the other leg straightened. The Romanian model leaned forward, using both of her hands as support. She gave a closed-lip smile as the photographer took the snapshot. Her flawless skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

The third photo showed Iulia sitting on her legs. She made her round posterior the main focus of the shot, which made many of her fans happy. She closed her eyes while feeling the warmth of the sun.

Iulia flashed her curves in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured itty bitty triangle cups that seemed to strain against her enormous bust. Notably, her underboob was seen from certain angles. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She sported the tiny thong that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show plenty of skin across her taut tummy and flat abs. Thin straps formed the waistband, which helped emphasize her curvy hips. Iulia accessorized with a watch and several rings. Her tresses were slicked back and wet with her natural waves showing.

In the caption, the hottie shared that her bathing suit was from Glitz Fashion Official. She also urged her followers to watch her new YouTube video.

Like most of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 16,200 likes and 210-plus comments in less than a day. Hundreds of fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You are thick and so sexy. The perfect combination,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! You are a very beautiful woman,” commented another fan.

“What a woman! You must work hard to keep the curves and stay thin in the waist,” added a third social media user.