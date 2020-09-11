Mahlagha Jaberi Shows Off Her Perfect Abs And Long Legs In An Animal-Print Bikini

On Friday, September 11, Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi went online and posted a new bikini picture on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Mahlagha rocked a tiny, animal-print bikini which perfectly accentuated her figure. It included a bandeau-style top which displayed a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She teamed the tiny garment with matching skimpy bottoms which displayed her long, sexy legs. The risqué ensemble also highlighted the model’s sculpted abs and slender waist.

Mahlagha wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate chain belt, a ring, and a wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at Marina del Rey in California, against the background of the ocean and the clear blue sky. To pose, Mahlagha stood on the starboard of a boat, in a cross-legged position. She rested her arm on the boat and kept the other hand on her thigh. The hottie lifted her chin and looked away from the camera.

She added a motivational statement in the caption in which she stated that a person’s mind has the power to attract negative and positive thoughts.

Within two hours of posting, the post racked up more than 62,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Mahlagha’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 1,000-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman in the world! I love you so much, Mahlagha,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh my god, you are just so surreal, I can’t even!” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Damn, what a gorgeous body. Those legs are amazing. You are surely a very hot babe,” a third admirer remarked.

“So, so, so gorgeous. Will you be my wife, please? Hope you are having a nice day and I wish you a terrific weekend ahead,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “goddess,” and “super hot,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Janice Joostema, Sveta Bilyalova, Alice Abdelaziz, and Mariam Rod.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, only a day ago, Mahlagha wowed her legions of followers with another steamy photograph in which she rocked an off-white crop top with frayed edges that featured an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves. The 31-year-old model teamed the top with skimpy white panties to show off her toned legs.