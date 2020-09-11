Kara Del Toro Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Top And Skintight Shorts

American bombshell Kara Del Toro sent hearts racing on social media after she shared some new snapshots of herself on Friday, September 11. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the four-photo slideshow with her 1.5 million followers, and it instantly became a hit with users.

The 26-year-old Maxim model was photographed outdoors, seemingly in front of a white store-gate. Kara situated herself in the center of each frame as she switched between a number of sultry poses that displayed her from different angles. She emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted, propped one hip out, and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens in most of the images.

Her long, highlighted blond and brunette hair was pulled back into a bun. Kara’s killer curves seemed to stand out most in the slideshow, as she showcased her famous form in a revealing ensemble.

The model rocked a white crop top that featured two straps that went over her shoulder and down her back. The skintight garment highlighted her assets while its plunging neckline revealed a view of cleavage. Her toned and slim core was also on display as the piece reached just below her chest.

She paired the number with a pair of gray shorts that looked to be made out of a stretchy, soft material. The bottoms flaunted her curvy hips and pert booty, while their high-waisted design drew the eye to her midriff.

She finished the look off with an over-sized black blazer, a pair of sunglasses, and a black Chanel handbag.

Kara accessorized the look with a thick chain, and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model shared a black heart emoji. She also revealed in the post that her top was designed by CULTNAKED.

The series was met with a lot of support from fans, garnering more than 7,500 likes since going live just 45 minutes ago. Dozens of followers took to the comments section to shower the internet sensation with compliments on her body, her good looks, and her outfit.

“This fit on you babe,” one Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful Kara, happy Friday,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You slay baby girl,” added a third fan.

“The hottest girl,” a fourth individual asserted, following their praise with a string of fire emoji.

The model has taken to social media to share many eye-catching posts in the past few days. On September 10, she dazzled fans once more after she shared an image of herself in a denim daisy dukes and a plunging blue top, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 24,000 likes.