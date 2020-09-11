Tom Brady Explains Why Pregame Sex With Gisele Bundchen Is ‘Off The Table’

Tom Brady’s pregame rituals will never include sex with his wife, the future Hall of Famer revealed.

Appearing this week on actor Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the idea of having sex with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, before games. Brady said he wasn’t too keen on the idea.

“Oh man, that’s probably off the table,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened but I don’t think that would be the moment.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brady explained that while he has a routine for what to do to prepare for games, jumping in the sack isn’t among the options.

“That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up,” he said.

Though they may not be having sex, Brady has said in the past that Bundchen helped shape his pregame rituals. In an interview with CBS Sports, the former NFL MVP revealed that Bundchen creates an “altar” for him before every game that includes pictures of his kids.

There are some other, more personal touches that she created for Brady before games, including healing and protection stones that he wears in a necklace she made for him. Brady revealed that he also says mantras that Bundchen helped to teach him.

Though Brady said he had been wary of the effectiveness of these rituals, he became a believer after his New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

“I stopped questioning her a long time ago,” he said. “I just shut up and listen.”

The Buccaneers quarterback has put in work to make sure he’s making appropriate time for his family and his wife — even if it’s not in the hours before a game. As the New York Post noted, Brady said Bundchen has helped him find greater balance in his life. In an interview earlier this year, he shared that Bundchen was unhappy that he wasn’t pulling his weight to help maintain their home. Though he is busy with a schedule filled with football activities, Bundchen wanted him to include more duties in their home.

“There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” he said. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ ”

But, as Brady said, Bundchen asked when he was going to include household chores and duties like taking the kids to school. He went along with the request.