Celeste Bright Slays In A Bright Orange Monokini While Relaxing By The Pool

Celeste Bright is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Friday, September 11, the model returned to her account to share a tantalizing new photo that has quickly earned the attention of her adoring fans. The image was taken in Cabo San Lucas, per the geotag, where the 26-year-old appeared to be relaxing at a luxurious pool that overlooked a stunning view of the beach. She stood underneath the shade of a large umbrella, posing with one leg crossed in front of the other to emphasize her curvaceous frame while gazing at the camera with an alluring stare.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Celeste’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a bold, neon orange monokini from Fashion Nova that showed some serious skin. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Celeste sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bombshell body in the sexy swimsuit that clung tight to her figure, accentuating her trim waist and killer curves. It showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its sleeveless design and featured a high neckline that partially hid her decolletage. A series of cutouts fell over the torso of her swimwear, with one landing right above her chest to show off her ample cleavage. A large cut spanned almost the entirety of her midsection, treating her followers to a peek at her flat stomach and abs.

The racy one-piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design on its lower half that exposed the model’s lean legs, curvy hips, and derriere. It also appeared to have another cutout on the back that spanned from one side of her torso to the other, teasing her fans with another glimpse of her bronzed physique.

Celeste accessorized her barley there ensemble with a trendy stack of necklaces and large hoop earrings. She opted to leave her blonde locks down for the day, styling them in a middle part that blew messily around her face in the ocean breeze.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for the model’s followers to shower her latest social media appearance with love. The upload has amassed nearly 6,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Love this bikini and lovin the view,” one person wrote.

“Extremely beautiful, sexy, hot, gorgeous woman,” gushed another fan.

“Stunning,” added a third admirer.

Others expressed their love for Celeste with emoji, with many opting for the flame, heart-eyed, and orange heart emoticons.

Celeste often seems to impress her fans with her swimwear choices. On Monday, the star showed off her phenomenal figure in a minuscule rose gold bikini that let it all hang out. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 27,000 likes and 370 comments to date.