Madi Edwards Sizzles In Floral Bikini While Enjoying A Spicy Margarita On The Beach

Madi Edwards kicked off the weekend on the right foot on Friday, September 11, when she stunned many of her 703,000 Instagram followers with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a racy string bikini as she enjoyed a spicy margarita on the beach.

She was captured striking different poses on a white sandy beach. The day appeared to be overcast, though that didn’t seem to be a problem for Edwards, who smiled brightly with her eyes closed in the first snapshot. She raised her glass high as the camera shot her from the left. Her surroundings included the ocean in the background and palm trees to her right. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Mexico.

For the second photo, Edwards posed with her glass close to her lips as she glanced at the photographer with a serious expression.

Edwards opted for a two-piece bathing featuring a hot pink floral pattern against a light background. The top boasted small triangles that showed off plenty of cleavage.

Her matching bottoms had a ruched front and thin strings that tied into dangling bows. She pulled the ties high, baring her curvy hips. Edwards tucked her phone between the bikini string and her left hip for both shots. As per the tag, her swimsuit was from Frankies Bikinis.

Edwards captioned the shots with a humorous message about being happy with a “spicy marg” in her hand — an emotion that can be easily shattered by running out of Tajin, a brand of Mexican seasoning. She also credited the photographer known simply as Clint for the photos in the caption.

Within the first hour, the pictures have garnered more than 5,200 likes and over 45 comments.

“The most accurate caption I’ve ever read,” one user wrote, including two laughing emoji at the end.

“I pack Tajin with me on trips so I never run out,” replied another user.

“Out here doing & being the most… a true queeeen,” a third one chimed in.

“So damn perfect,” added a fourth fan.

Edwards has been keeping her fans busy this week. Yesterday, she shared another sweltering post that showed her taking a mirror selfie while wearing a pair of ice-white lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The bra featured a halter design with cups that were widely spaced. Her matching bottoms had an elastic band on the waistband whose sides she wore high. She noted that the set was from the sustainable bamboo line by Lounge Underwear.