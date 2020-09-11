Kaley Cuoco Posts Sweet And Silly Tribute To Late ‘8 Simple Rules’ On-Screen Dad John Ritter

Former The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco had her 6.1 million Instagram followers reaching for their tissues after posting a sweet yet silly tribute to her 8 Simple Rules For Dating My Teenage Daughter on-screen father John Ritter.

The famed actor, who first rose to fame on hit television show Three’s Company, passed away due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He had been on the set with Cucoco when he started feeling ill, before being rushed to the hospital. He passed away September 11, 2003 at just 54-years-old.

To commemorate his passing, Cuoco posted an old black and white photo of the pair. In the shot, she wore a light colored spaghetti strap tank top and accessorized with hoop earrings and a large statement necklace with a cross. Her hair was styled into a straight and sleek look with a few escaped wisps framing her face.

In her caption, Cuoco expressed her sadness that it had been 17 years since his passing. However, she ended on a lighter note, thanking the actor for still making her laugh “every single day.” She concluded her missive with two purple hearts.

Cuoco also added some heartfelt silliness to the message by choosing a picture where she was making a humorous face. As she smiled, she looked upwards in a comical expression. Meanwhile, Ritter leaned up against Cuoco, grinning widely at the camera in what looked like sincere joy.

Followers loved the heartfelt update, and awarded the shot around 170,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. Many wrote in their own thoughts and experiences as fans of the actor.

“Forever in our hearts,” wrote one user, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart emoji.

“I can’t believe its been 17 years either. I remember like it was yesterday. I grew up watch John Ritter on Three’s Company as a kid. My mom said she used to lay in bed laughing because I was laughing out loud to the show late into the night,” confessed a second.

“He’s missed my so many… rest in heaven John Ritter,” added a third, along with a frowning face emoji.

“Truly a gem to the world. What a joy it was to watch him entertain us all for the years we got with him. Sending love to you and his family,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Cuoco has brought up her connection with a famous face on her social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Flight Attendant actress recently discussed her special connection to Jennifer Anniston in an uplifting post.