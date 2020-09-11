Pamela Alexandra Pays Tribute To Hit Summer Song In Form-Fitting Pink Outfit

Pamela Alexandra is giving her Instagram followers quite a show with a hot picture, all while paying tribute to one of the hottest songs of the summer.

The curvy model took to the social media site to share a picture of herself wearing a form-fitting and very revealing pink outfit. In the caption for the shot, she made reference to the hit summer song “Watermelon Sugar.”

The outfit — which appeared to be a form of romper as a pair of tight pink shorts were seen underneath the flowing dress near her waist — showed off plenty of curves for the plus-size model. Alexandra leaned back against a wall that had a series of glass sheets and a bright green tropical plant behind it. The model bent her right knee and placed her foot against the wall, with one hand on her hip and the other lightly touching her hair.

The plunging neckline of the outfit showed off plenty of cleavage, while the short length gave viewers a glimpse of her legs. Alexandra looked into the camera with a slight smile.

The snap was a big hit with Alexandra’s 3.9 million followers, racking up close to 20,000 likes in just a few hours and attracting compliments from fans and fellow models alike. The reference to the Harry Styles song also landed well with her fans, prompting many to respond in the comments section with references to fruit and other summer sweets.

“SWEET & JUICY!!!!” one person wrote.

Another referred to themselves as the “watermelon man,” finishing off the comment with the word “Yum!”

Others seemed to appreciate Alexandra herself, thanking her for the revealing pictures and the positivity of her social media feed.

“You really make the world a better place!” added another, who ended the remark with a series of fire emoji.

Though she may not have the same social media reach as some other models on Instagram, Alexandra has proven to be adept at capturing some viral attention with her racy snaps. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted another shot this week showing off her bikini body in a white swimsuit. Though the post was later removed, she shared another shot of herself wearing a orange bikini and a playful caption that also captured some attention. The Instagram post showed Alexandra reclining on a couch with the placement of the camera making it appear as if she were upside-down.

“Bet I made you flip your phone,” Alexandra wrote in the picture’s caption.