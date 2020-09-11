Pamela Alexandra Pays Tribute To Hit Summer Song In Formfitting Pink Outfit

Pamela Alexandra gave her Instagram followers quite a show with a hot picture that paid tribute to one of the hottest songs of the summer.

The plus-size model took to the social media site to share a picture of herself wearing a formfitting and very revealing pink outfit. In the caption for the shot, she made reference to the hit summer song “Watermelon Sugar.”

The outfit — which appeared to be a romper as a pair of tight, pink shorts was visible underneath the flowing skirt near her waist — showed off plenty of curves. Alexandra leaned back against a wall made of a series of glass panels with a bright green tropical plant behind it. The model bent her right knee, placed her foot against the wall, and rested one hand on her hip with the other lightly touching her hair.

The plunging neckline of the outfit showed off her ample cleavage, while the short length put her shapely legs on display. Alexandra looked into the camera with a slight smile.

The snap was a big hit with Alexandra’s 3.9 million followers, racking up close to 20,000 likes in just a few hours and attracting compliments from fans and fellow models alike. The reference to the Harry Styles song also landed well with her fans, prompting many to respond in the comments section with references to fruit and other summer sweets.

“SWEET & JUICY!!!!” one person wrote.

Another fan referred to themselves as the “watermelon man,” finishing off the comment with the word “Yum!”

Others seemed to appreciate Alexandra herself, thanking her for the revealing pictures and the positivity of her social media feed.

“You really make the world a better place!” added another Instagrammer, who ended the remark with a series of fire emoji.

Alexandra has proven herself an expert at capturing viral attention with her racy snaps. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted another shot this week showing off her bikini body in a white swimsuit. That post was later removed.

Later the same day, she shared a shot of herself wearing an orange bikini with a playful caption that captured some attention. The Instagram post showed Alexandra reclining on a couch, and the camera angle made it look like she was upside-down.

“Bet I made you flip your phone,” Alexandra wrote.