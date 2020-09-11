Kim Kardashian Reportedly Planning A New Show After ‘KUWTK’ Ends

Kim Kardashian isn’t done with television, yet, according to a report from The Sun. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after 14 years on the air on the E! network, the star of the show isn’t ready to walk away from fame altogether.

“She sees a bright future for other shows, which are very different from KUWTK and help her move on as an older, wiser, business-minded mother,” a source close to production said.

Kim is reportedly eyeing something like a contest series or perhaps a series focused on fashion, rather than the familiar format of following her around day-to-day.

“Projects are in the early stages, but her two decade long expertise in fashion, social media and dealing with all the rollercoasters of fame give her an open field for ideas,” the source said. “A fashion-based entrepreneurial series is something which has been discussed in the past. Whether that manifests in a game show along the lines of America’s Next Top Model or The Apprentice is still being assessed.

There’s also apparently some talk about Kim filming a docu-series focused on the work that she is doing around civil rights. Kim filmed a documentary for Oxygen last year that showed some of her activism and work to qualify for the bar in California.

The insider said that she would like to use her fame to raise awareness about the U.S. criminal justice system and its failings, something that she considers a dream role.

Rather than eyeing E! for her new proect, she is said to be looking at places like NBC, Bravo, or Netflix.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian clan is said to be considering launching their own media company, though it is not clear if Kim’s new project would tie into the endeavor. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the family isn’t looking to compete with the big names like Netflix, Amazon or Apple TV Plus, but they are hoping to sign a deal with them to cash in on the streaming industry.

If they do manage to nab a deal, they are reportedly looking to produce shows that would allow them to promote their various personal brands, such as Khloe’s Good American line, Kylie’s makeup collection Kylie Cosmetics, and Kourtney’s lifestyle endeavor, Poosh.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, KUWTK reportedly ended after Kris Jenner demanded a raise for the stars on the show and was denied by the network.