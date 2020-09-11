Nata Lee Shows Off Her Long Legs And Enviable Cleavage In A Shimmery Maxi Dress

Russian glamour model Nata Lee took to her secondary Instagram page on Friday, September 11, and wowed her 1.3 million fans with a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Nata Lee rocked a glamorous maxi dress which perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. Made up of a shimmery silver fabric, the outfit boasted long sleeves, a wrap-style front, and a plunging neckline which displayed an ample amount of cleavage. It also included a large slit on the skirt which put her long, sexy legs on full display.

Nata Lee wore her blond tresses in curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. Since she swept her tresses to one side, they covered half of her face. In terms of jewelry, she opted for an elegant beaded necklace.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Pairs, France. The shoot took place indoors, in a luxurious room which boasted a chandelier, exquisite wall lamps, and two sofas. To pose, Nata Lee perched on the mantle shelf of a fireplace, against the background of a mirror. She extended one of her legs forward and kept her toes on the arm of the sofa. The hottie held a glass of beverage in her hands and flashed a smile while looking away from the camera.

In the caption, Nata Lee asked her fans about their plans for Friday night, adding that the hot snapshot was captured by her boyfriend, Alexandar Mavrin, the co-owner of Mavrin Studios.

Within three hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 32,000 likes. In addition, several of Nata Lee’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 360-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her incredible sense of style. Some followers also responded to the caption and shared their evening plans with the model.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world. Love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“I’m going to have dinner with a breathtakingly beautiful girl tonight. What time suits you better?” another user chimed in, adding a wink emoji.

“Spectacular dress, Nata Lee. You are so sexy and classy!!” a third admirer remarked.

“If you’re as perfect on the inside as you are on the outside, I’d love to spend the evening with you,” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

