MMA Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Major Cleavage In A Low-Cut Top For Latest Video Update

Paige VanZant looked stunning as she flaunted her curves in a revealing top for her latest Instagram video upload. In the clip, she was filmed wearing a low-cut shirt that accentuated her assets while telling fans about an upcoming giveaway.

The MMA fighter has transitioned from competing in the UFC to joining the Bare Knuckle FC, and in this post she told viewers about a promotion her new affiliate is holding. VanZant was recorded from the waist up as she sat in front of a white wall.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant wore her hair down, and it was parted to the left as it flowed over her shoulders. Followers were given an eyeful of her curves in a revealing top, as VanZant rocked a low-cut leopard-print shirt that had a scooping neckline. She accessorized with a necklace that had a lock-shaped pendant.

VanZant had a large smile across her face as she addressed her fan base. The 26-year-old said she wanted to give viewers a feel for the bare knuckle competition, and directed them to checkout a link on her page. She mentioned that when they signed up they would automatically be entered in a contest to receive PVZ gear. The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model ended the video by making adorable hand signs, and leaned in close to stop filming. Her golden skin popped against the blank backdrop, which helped further embellish her jaw-dropping figure.

For the caption, VanZant included details for the BKFC contest, and mentioned that all her future bouts would be on the organization’s app. Contestants had a chance to win a signed poster or glove from the flyweight. She added a heart-eye emoji and tagged Bare Knuckle FC before uploading the vid on Friday afternoon.

Many of VanZant’s 2.7 million Instagram followers quickly took notice of the update, and nearly 4,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after it was posted online. The model’s replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, and well-wishes for VanZant and her husband.

“Please be careful and protect that beautiful face!!!” one follower advised.

“Awesome!!!! Hope you and Austin continue to rest up and get better,” a supportive fan wrote.

“You are so very beautiful and pretty,” an admirer replied.

“Remember to rest up!!! Stay hydrated so you can get back to doing what you love!!!” one fan commented.

