Holly Sanders Turns Up The Heat In Lace Teddy & Thigh-High Stockings

Television host Holly Sonders turned up the heat on her Instagram page in a sultry way on Friday. The former golf pro shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a lace ensemble that showed off her amazing curves.

Holly wore a white teddy that made her bronze skin pop. The number featured a plunging neckline that put her massive cleavage on display. The brunette hottie also wore a pair of matching thigh-high stockings. She completed her provocative look with a pair of clear PVC heels.

The model wore her long locks parted on the side and down in waves. For accessories, she sported a pair of large hoop earrings and a white collar necklace. Her long nails appeared to have a French manicure.

The post was geotagged in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holly sat in a padded chair that was covered with an abstract black and beige print fabric. The chair was situated in front of a large window wall that provided a nice landscape of the city below. Off to one side a condominium was visible. It appeared to be a nice day as the sky was clear.

While the view might have been incredible, it was no match for Holly. She faced the camera with her legs crossed, giving her fans a nice look at the back of her bare thighs. The high-cut legs of the teddy flashed her curvy hip. The lingerie hugged her body, highlighting her slender waist and voluptuous chest. The popular influencer placed one arm over the side of the chair and held a section of hair in her hand while giving the camera a coquettish glance.

In the caption, Holly made a humorous remark while also tagging the photographer for his creative efforts.

The post certainly got Holly’s fans to buzzing, and many could not help but compliment her on the titillating outfit.

“Just made my heart skip a beat,” quipped one admirer.

“Hello There, Never seen Lace look so nicely Shaped,” a second comment read.

“Oh my u are stunning in white lingerie,” wrote a third follower.

“The essence of beauty right there,” a fourth Instagram user added.

This is not the first time Holly has thrilled her followers with a snapshot that saw her showing off her fit physique in a revealing outfit. Last month, she gave them a special treat when she shared a video that saw her running on the beach in a bikini while she played in the sand.