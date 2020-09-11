Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Major Cleavage And Curves In Tiny Purple Bikini

Miami-based bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent temperatures soaring on social media when she posted a smoking-hot new photo of herself on Friday, September 11. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.3 million followers, and the post instantly gained attention.

The 22-year-old model, who is of Italian and Cuban descent, radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the photo. Isabella positioned herself directly in front of the camera, sitting down as she struck a sexy pose. Her hands spread over her chest as she tilted her head back. She kept her eyes closed, and opened her mouth slightly, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and looked to be styled in slight, loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her killer curves stood out in the photo as she flaunted her famous figure in a scanty bathing suit.

The model rocked a purple bikini top featuring two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The tight garment did not fully contain her busty assets, and its tiny cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob.

She paired the number with matching bottoms that further showed off her figure. The briefs featured a skimpy, high-rise cut that accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The side-straps, which were tied into bows, were pulled up to her waist, drawing the eye to her slim and chiseled midriff.

Isabella accessorized the look with two gold necklaces, a pair of large hoop earrings, and a ring on her left hand. She also rocked white polish on her fingernails, which stood out against her tanned skin.

In the caption, the model shared a risqué sentiment about a certain someone.

The snapshot was met with a large amount of positivity and praise from fans, amassing more than 37,000 likes within the first day it was live on the platform. More than 360 followers took to the comments section to compliment Isabella on her physique, her good looks, and her revealing bathing suit.

“Perfection in every way possible,” one Instagram user declared.

“You are so unbelievably sweet, so gorgeous, a true goddess! Your tan is amazing,” a second admirer chimed in.

“So fabulous, looking so beautiful,” a third individual added, following their words with a string of red heart emoji.

“Brilliant and majestic body, Miss Buscemi,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has updated her Instagram account frequently in the past few weeks. On September 5, she captivated social media users when she posted a video of herself in a skimpy bikini while she promoted Bang Energy, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That footage has received more than 35,000 likes.