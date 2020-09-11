Sommer Ray Gets Wet And Writhes On The Floor In A Tiny Bodysuit In Multiple BTS Videos

Social media star Sommer Ray sent the pulses of her 25.4 million Instagram followers racing after posting a series of sultry videos where she wore a number of revealing bodysuits.

In the first clip, Sommer wore a bodysuit with multiple cut-out details in the back. It also featured a plunging neckline and a halter silhouette. The side cuts were a high-waisted style, nearly reaching her midriff — highlighting her hourglass figure in the process.

The bottom featured a thong cut so that her toned glutes were on full display. Sommer completed the look with large gold hoop earrings and a high ponytail. Last but not least, she sported white boots to elongate her sculpted legs. In the clip, she put a weight on a dumbbell while giving a smoldering glare to the camera.

Sommer wore the same ensemble in the next upload, but this time demonstrated some arm exercises by lifting weights while leaning over a bench. In the third video, Sommer flaunted her enviable figure by posing against the metal workout machines.

In the fourth upload, Sommer posed on a black yoga mat, arching her back to show off her curves. She had changed into a blue bodysuit with a slight shine to fabric to give it a 80s vibe. Her hair was left loose and her wavy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders. She bent her legs back and fourth, revealing black wraps around both her wrists and ankles.

Sommer continued to wear the same ensemble as she then sat on a large stability ball, mussing her hair as she looked into the camera.

In the sixth clip, she was down on the ground once more, writhing her body against the wood floor. A spotlight added another retro vibe to the sultry upload.

In the seventh video, Sommer changed into yet another one-piece, this time in a bright white that complemented her sun-kissed skin. She showered while still wearing the ensemble, getting wet as she turned around to give yet another smoldering look to her fans.

The eighth and ninth videos were similar shots of the fitness model getting wet while wearing the revealing white attire.

Fans went wild over the videos and awarded the post over 800,000 likes and more than 4,200 likes.

“Omggg you are so perfect,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two yellow hearts.

“How can you be this gorgeous????” echoed a second.

“You’re the most beautiful person ever,” proclaimed a third.

“Girl of my dreams,” concluded a fourth.

