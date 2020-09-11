Devin Brugman Shows Off Enviable Bikini Bod In New Poolside Photo

Devin Brugman showed off her amazing figure to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, September 11, in a new photo that she her soaking up the sun poolside while rocking a stylish bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The American model and influencer was captured sitting on the edge of a swimming pool. She had one leg inside and the other bent in front of her, allowing just her foot to touch the water. Brugman placed one hand on her knee as she took the other to her face, as if brushing her hair away from her face.

She faced the camera, giving the viewer a privileged view of her enviable body. The pool zigzagged through the background, with different elevated structures where guests could sit and hang out either in the sun or in the shade. According to the geotag, Brugman was at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort, in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

Brugman rocked a powder blue two-piece bathing suit that flattered her sun-kissed complexion and dark hair. The top featured a halter design with widely space triangles. Medium straps went around her neck while a thin one wrapped around her torso. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms whose sides she wore high on her hips. As the tag indicated, her suit was from the brand she launched with Natasha Oakley, Monday Swimwear.

In the caption, Brugman urged her fans to check out the stories on Monday Swimwear’s Instagram page to see her “pool day takeover.”

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In just the first hour, it has attracted more than 7,200 likes and upwards of 55 comments. They used the comments sections to express their admiration for Brugman, praising her beauty and swimsuit.

“Looking amazing [winky face] as usual,” one of her fans said.

“I have an idea of what the window to paradise would look like,” replied another admirer, in reference to the name of the hotel.

“You have the best curves I look for,” a third fan chimed in.

“U never cease to amaze,” raved a fourth admirer.

Brugman spends quite a bit of time in a bikini, as she doesn’t miss many opportunities to promote the pieces from her brand. Earlier today, she was featured in a post made to Monday Swimwear’s official Instagram page, which featured her in a different bikini boasting a similar color, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out. Brugman posed in front of a mirror for the selfie while in a strapless top with a gold ring in the middle and matching bottoms.