Candace Cameron Bure Reposts Sassy PDA Pic With Her Husband Following Backlash: ‘Sweet And Spicy’

The 'Fuller House' star posts a cheeky clapback after critics call her photo 'inappropriate.'

Candace Camron Bure had second thoughts after deleting a photo that showed her husband, Valeri Bure, with his hand playfully resting on her chest.

After Instagram followers slammed the 44-year-old Fuller House actress for her “inappropriate” photo, she deleted it and moved it to her Instagram stories with a sharp disclaimer aimed at her haters.

But after thinking it over, Candace apparently decided to show what led up to the PDA moment in a new post, which can be seen below. In a hilarious Instagram share, the actress was pictured posing with her husband of 24 years on a bridge in a serene setting. In the photo, the former pro hockey player sweetly kissed his wife on the forehead as they enjoyed a loving moment together.

But one slide over and the now-infamous chest grab pic was featured once again. In the pic, Candace was laughing as Val draped his arm over her shoulder and rested his hand in a comfortable landing space.

In the caption to the post, Candace labeled the two pics “Sweet and spicy.” She also reiterated that she has been married to her man for 24 years.

In the comments section to the new post, fans and famous friends had a field day with Candace’s new spin on the “controversial” snap.

One of the comments was Family Matters alum Jaleel White, who worked with Candace in the past when he was a guest star on Full House in the early 1990s.

“These Christian comments can be a handful,” White cracked. “Lookin good, Can.”

“Fuller hands,” a second follower wrote.

“YOU ARE JUST MESSING WITH THESE PEOPLE NOW! ” another commenter added.

“This is everything, bra line coming soon,” a fourth fan wrote with the hashtag, “#hatersgonnahate.”

Other fans commended Candace for the repost as they thanked her for not being sorry to show what a healthy marriage looks like. Others said the celeb pair are “couple goals.”

Earlier this week, Candace called out “all the Christians” who shamed her for posting the original PDA pic. In a retort on her Stories following her first attempt at the social media share, she said her man can touch her anytime he wants and she hopes he does. She also half apologized to her critics with a sorry-not-sorry quip as she pointed out she has been in a very long marriage.

Candace married Val in 1996 when she was just 20 years old. The lovebirds have three kids and continue to have plenty of “fun” together nearly a quarter of a century later.