Larsa Pippen Poses On A Banana-Print Pool Floatie In A Tight Crop Top

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy poolside snap in which she rocked a revealing ensemble. The photo was captured in Larsa’s luxurious backyard, and behind her a large pool was visible. Lush green grass surrounded the pool, with paved square areas throughout, and a row of modern-looking lounge chairs were lined up on the opposite side.

Larsa was perched atop a ring-shaped floatie with a pink backdrop and banana print on it. An identical floatie was in the water behind her, and Larsa appeared to be having a blast posing for the photo.

Her ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post to ensure her followers knew where to get the look.

She showed off her toned figure in a plain white crop top that fit her like a second skin. The garment was sleeveless, with a high neckline. The fabric stretched across her ample assets and ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving the slightest sliver of skin exposed on her stomach.

She wore the shirt with skimpy shorts that had a drawstring waist. The shorts were crafted from a yellow fabric with a subtle print, and the ruched waist accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection.

Larsa’s legs were extended out in front of her and slightly bent, and both her toned thighs and sculpted calves were on full display. She was barefoot in the shot, and her toenails were painted a pastel shade.

Larsa had one hand on the inflatable ring, and the other was raised in the air, flashing a peace sign. Her long locks were parted in the middle and they cascaded down her chest and back in a sleek style. She had her eyes closed as she posed for the sizzling shot, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 7,100 likes as well as 92 comments within just one hour of going live.

“You spread beauty wherever you go,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful sweetheart!” another follower added.

“Wow! Pretty lady!” a third fan remarked.

“Smoking,” yet another follower commented, including two flame emoji in his compliment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa lounged poolside in an even skimpier ensemble for an evening snap. She rocked a barely-there pink snakeskin-print bikini that showed off her curvaceous figure to perfection, and was surrounded by decorations from her birthday party, including a massive balloon arch and her name spelled out in large letters.