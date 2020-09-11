Madison Woolley Shows Off Toned Body In A Tiny Bikini Top & Joggers

Madison Woolley has been killing it on Instagram with her sizzling snaps. The Aussie bombshell has been making her fans excited with attention-grabbing posts. In her new update, the model rocked a tiny bikini top that hardly contained her shapely chest, pairing it with some joggers.

In the photo, Madison flaunted her flawless physique in a sexy ensemble. She rocked a white bikini top that boasted triangle-style cups that were made of thick fabric. The deep neckline displayed an ample amount of her cleavage that drove some of the viewers crazy. The thick band along the base hugged her toned midriff, highlighting her abs and taut tummy.

She matched the top with a pair of high-waisted peach joggers. It had a thick waistband that clung to her slim waistline, obscuring her navel from exposure. The piece also had a loose fit and a garterized hem. She completed her casual look by opting to wear white socks.

The photo showed Madison sitting on a flat surface with her back resting on the white wall. Her legs were slightly spread, and her knees bent. She placed one of her feet under her thigh and tugged at her bottoms, using both of her hands. She looked to the side with a pensive look on her face. The sunlight that came from a nearby window illuminated the place, as well as her flawlessly, tanned skin. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney, Australia.

Madison styled her golden locks in sleek, straight strands, letting all of its long strands hang down her back. For the occasion, she accessorized with gold earrings and a ring.

In the caption, the influencer shared that her outfit of the day came from PrettyLittleThing. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the picture. Madison also asked her followers about their plans for the upcoming weekend.

Many of her online supporters were happy to see her latest share. In less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the upload received more than 8,400 likes and nearly 70 comments. Avid admirers of the model left compliments and thoughtful messages in the comments section of the post. Several other fans let their flame and red heart emoji do the talking.

“As usual, you are looking good, Maddie. As for me, I will go to the lake and have some fun under the sun before the cold gets here. You have a great weekend,” one of her fans wrote.

“Stuck in Melbourne, unfortunately, so I have done nothing. Happy to see your post, though! You inspire me,” added another follower.