Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves, Lean Legs In Orange Knit Ensemble & Nothing Underneath

Lauren Dascalo went practically nude in her latest sultry Instagram share on Friday afternoon. The model posted a photo of herself rocking an open knit poncho and skirt set with nothing underneath as she posed by a hut on her vacation in Mexico. The outfit left very little to the imagination and seemed just barely Instagram-friendly.

The camera captured Lauren leaning against what looked to be the roof of a hut in Tulum, according to the post’s geotag. She stood on a wooden platform surrounding the structure. In the distance, tall palm trees could be seen, as well as the calm ocean. It seemed to be a slightly overcast day, though that didn’t stop Lauren from stepping out in her skimpy ensemble.

Lauren’s look included an orange one-shouldered poncho adorned with puka shells. The shirt was loosely woven to reveal that the model skipped a bra underneath. She positioned her hair and arms in a way that covered what was necessary, though her ample cleavage was still on show. The fabric draped over one arm and fell away from the babe’s body.

The shirt cut off at Lauren’s waist, so her toned tummy was on display. On the bottom, she wore a matching asymmetrical wrap skirt with tassels tied loosely on one side. The skirt rested low on her hips, but left her shapely legs exposed.

Lauren accessorized her look with a beaded bracelet and small hoop earrings. Her blond hair was styled in a tight braid that was pushed over one shoulder.

The influencer posed with her back pressed against the roof. She lifted her back slightly and raised one foot into a figure-4 position, pointing her toes to elongate her famous pins. She gently pulled her shirt up to show off even more skin and touched one hand to her face. Lauren closed her eyes and leaned her head back.

The post garnered more than 4,300 likes and just over 140 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with her followers. Many people showered Lauren with praise in the comments section.

“Omg love that shoot you look so good,” one fan wrote.

“You are blessing us with your beauty,” another person added.

“Those hips just get me girl,” a third follower penned.

“Love this photo of you and always into the braids!” added a fourth fan, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Lauren’s feed has been filled with photos from her getaway. In a post earlier this week, she headed to Cancun for a spa day as she rocked a sheer white outfit.