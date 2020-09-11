Casi Davis Bares Insane Curves In Barely There Thong In New Beach Pic

Casi Davis thrilled many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, September 11, with her latest post. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a sweltering image of herself enjoying the beach in a skimpy bikini that put her curvy booty front and center.

Davis had on a pair of white bikini bottoms that heavily contrasted with her dark tan skin. The bottoms featured a thong behind that showcased her strong glutes. She pulled the side up high, which showed off her strong hips. Davis paired her bikini with a matching white shirt. It had long sleeves, which she wore off her shoulders for added spiciness.

The photo showed Davis standing on a white sand beach with the ocean appearing in the background. She posed with her back turned toward the photographer and she twisted her torso to the left to allow her to glance at the camera. Her eyes were focused and lips in a neutral position for a serious expression.

The shoot appeared to have taken place in the late afternoon, judging by the low light and shadows cast on Davis’s face and body. She opened her arms to the side, causing her shirt to fly back and expose her flawless derriere.

Davis’s hair had blond highlights from the ears to the ends, while her roots were dark. She wore it in a middle part and down in natural waves.

Her admirers wasted no time is sharing their reactions about the sultry photo. Within an hour, it has garnered more than 10,400 likes and over 80 comments.

In the caption, Davis noted that, for her, it was about the breeze. Several of her followers took to the comments section to reply in a way that mirrored her message, though many other simply used the opportunity to rave about her killer looks.

“It’s the buns for me,” one user wrote.

“It’s the eyes for me,” replied anther one.

“Beyond stunning omg a flawless masterpiece,” a third admirer added.

“Lovely breeze for us, letting to see your beauty,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Davis recently showed off her sexy casual side to her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a collage that included two different shots of herself in the same outfit. She wore just an oversized shirt made from a soft material in a dark gold shade. The image on the right captured her facing the camera, indicating the she opted to go braless underwear the plunging top. The image on left shot her from the back, displaying her booty.