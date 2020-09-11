Gabby Allen Sizzles In A Blue Swimsuit With A Cheeky Back And Lace-Up Sides

Gabby revealed that she isn't ready for summer to end.

Gabby Allen flaunted her fit and curvy physique in a swimsuit with a revealing back in a Boomerang video that she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Friday. The British fitness model looked like she was ready for an afternoon of summer fun, and she confessed that she doesn’t want the hot season to end.

While Gabby, 28, looked red hot, she was rocking a cool color. Her bathing suit was a pastel blue hue that made her bronze glow really pop. The garment had spaghetti straps that were embellished with small pieces of gold hardware.

Gabby posed in profile to show off the maillot’s most prominent feature: lace-up details that extended down the full length of the sides. The accents consisted of silver grommets with long, stretchy strings threaded through them like the ties on a corset. They were knotted in bows right above the leg openings.

The legs were cut high and wide to create a cheeky back. This meant that plenty of Gabby’s derriere was on display as she filmed herself posing in front of a mirror. She also arched her back to accentuate the curve of her pert posterior.

Gabby dressed her swimwear up with a few sparkly accessories, including a gold chain around her neck and thin hoop earrings with a large circumference. On the hand that was visible, she wore stacked silver rings and a single ring adorned with a smooth white gemstone.

The former Love Island star wore her long blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail. She left the chin-length hair around her face down with a middle part. Her free tresses were smooth and straight, while the hair in the pony looked slightly untamed.

Gabby held up her phone, which revealed that it was a blue color that was only a few shades darker than her swimsuit. She placed her free hand on the back of her head in a sultry manner as she gazed at her reflection over her shoulder. She used a filter to add a fun sparkle effect to her video.

Gabby’s post was well-received by her followers, who rewarded it with over 5,000 likes during the first two hours it was live on her account. They also left dozens of messages in the comments section.

“How are you even real,” wrote one fan.

“Such a babe,” another gushed.

“Always brings us sunshine,” a third chimed in.

“Beautiful angel as always,” a fourth message read.

