Bella Araujo Shows Off Amazing Curves In Scanty Red Bikini

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo captured the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sexy new update on Friday, September 11. She took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.7 million followers, and it quickly gained popularity.

The 29-year-old radiated as was photographed at the beach, with the ocean in full view behind her. Bella positioned herself directly in front of the camera and posed with her left hand on her locks and her backside propped out. She exuded happy vibes as she smiled widely, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s long highlighted brunette hair looked to be in natural-looking curls as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Her figure seemed to enthrall users most in the snapshot, as she showed off her killer curves in a revealing and chic bikini.

Bella opted for a red bikini top that featured a bandeau-style body. The garment tightly hugged her assets and accentuated her chest. The front of the swimwear bra was designed with two small cut-outs that gave way to a bit of cleavage.

She teamed the number with matching bikini bottoms that also flaunted her figure. The briefs looked to be designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut that showcased her curvy hips and pert booty. The piece’s high-waisted side straps featured a white, repeating triangle print and drew the eye to her slim core.

Bella finished the look off with an eye-catching gold necklace, a gold bracelet, and a cream-colored fedora.

Bella revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed somewhere in Brazil. In the caption, she expressed enthusiasm for Fridays.

The jaw-dropping snapshot was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 34,000 likes since going live just four hours ago. More than 600 followers also took to the comments section to praise the model about her form, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Oh wow, what a gorgeous body,” one person said.

“Hello gorgeous, happy Friday,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You body is amazing,” a third user added.

“Omg super hot and sexy, I love your figure,” a fourth individual asserted, following their compliment with a string of red-heart emoji.

Bella has updated her social media account with a great deal of sizzling content this past week. On September 6, she dazzled her followers once again when she rocked a yellow crop top, and a pair of skintight jeans, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has garnered more than 18,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans.