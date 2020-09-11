Bella Araujo Shows Off Amazing Curves In Scanty Red Bikini

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo captured the attention of her 2.7 million Instagram followers when she shared a sexy new update of her bikini-clad self on Friday, September 11.

The 29-year-old was photographed at the beach, with the ocean and sky in full view behind her. Bella positioned herself directly in front of the camera and posed with her left hand on her locks and her backside popped out. She exuded happy vibes as she smiled widely, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s long, highlighted brunette hair cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder in natural-looking curls.

She showed off her killer curves in a revealing and chic bikini. Bella opted for a red, bandeau-style top. The garment tightly hugged her assets and accentuated her chest. The front of the swimwear had two small cut-outs that provided a glimpse of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also flaunted her figure. The briefs seemed to feature a thong cut that showcased her curvy hips and pert booty. The high-waisted side straps were printed with several small, white triangles and drew the eye to her slim and toned core.

Bella finished the look off with an eye-catching gold necklace, a gold bracelet, and a cream-colored fedora.

Bella revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Brazil, her home country. In the caption, she expressed enthusiasm for Fridays, following her words with a red heart emoji.

The jaw-dropping snapshot was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 34,000 likes within four hours of going live. More than 600 followers also took to the comments section to offer compliments and praise the model on her form, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Oh wow, what a gorgeous body,” one person said.

“Hello gorgeous, happy Friday,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You body is amazing,” a third user added.

“Omg super hot and sexy, I love your figure,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a string of red-heart, heart-eyes, rose, and fire emoji.

